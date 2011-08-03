EVS presents New Sports360° and workflow enabling concept at IBC2011

This year at IBC2011, EVS will introduce Sports360°, a platform covering all aspects of sports production from live broadcasting to new media distribution. Sports360° offers sports content owners, broadcasters and facility companies a way to address these new challenges covering all aspects of sports production and multi-platform delivery including:

enhanced live production with high-end replays, on-the-fly editing, new ultra-motion control capabilities, overlay graphic analysis or 3D replay and super-motion operations



Sports highlights and immediate media access and exchange with post-production

EVS will also present its range of new packages designed to streamline news and production workflow operations and facilitate media exchange in any broadcast/IT environment.

See EVS at IBC on stand 8 B90.