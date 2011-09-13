EVS C-Cast give views access to more content, greater control on second-screen devices

EVS has launched C-Cast, a new solution designed to distribute instant additional live and near-live broadcast content on connected devices, such as tablets, smartphones and laptops.

C-Cast allows access to complementary or exclusive content of main broadcast programs on a second-screen platform on iPads, smart TVs, smartphones, laptops and other devices.

C-Cast is a set of integrated tools used as a simple add-on solution to any existing EVS live production infrastructure available in OB facilities and TV production centers. It offers a full open architecture based on API, allowing broadcasters and media distributors to build their own Web app interface fed by the C-Cast engine.

Based on this solution, any clips or highlights created during live productions in OB or studio facilities can be instantly available to Web app subscribers. EVS full-synchronized multicamera angles recording allows C-Cast to process unseen footage or any clip created on EVS servers onto end user devices automatically.





