Evertz to introduce new EMX modular platform

Evertz will feature its newly introduced EMX modular platform at IBC2011.

The EMX modular platform supports multiple functions in a single chassis. For example, an entire master control playout system can be constructed where video/audio/data routing, master control branding and multi-image display components all reside in the same frame.

Unifying the operation of the modular hardware is Evertz’s MAGNUM facility control system, which allows for seamless control over all modular elements within a system of any type or size. The front loading design permits extraction of the power supplies and active modules from the front of the frame without compromising the integrity of critical signal paths.

Evertz’s Modular design approach allows integrators and customers to tailor a package that fits their specific project needs while controlling size and cost.

See Evertz at IBC2011 Stands 8.B40 and 1.A33.