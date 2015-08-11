Europe's First UHD/4K OB Truck Rides With Calrec

HEBDEN BRIDGE, ENGLAND – Timeline Television’s UHD 1, Europe’s first UHD/4K OB truck built to provide content for BT Sport, has installed a 40-fader Artemis console from Calrec. Timeline chose the Artemis for its large fader count in a small foot-print, minimum setup time, and the console’s ability to overcome complications in embedding audio and encoding/embedding Dolby E in 4K video.

Calrec's Artemis console

The Artemis console features Hydra2 routing, which enables integration with the truck’s infrastructure. The integration extends Timeline’s existing Hydra2 network at BT Sport, where three Artemis consoles network to a central Hydra2 router core. In addition, the Artemis processes 5.1 audio, offers redundancy, and features loudness metering and ‘look-ahead’ limiters to help mix engineers meet EBU R128 requirements.

The UHD1 truck recently covered its first broadcast event, the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium in London on Aug. 2.