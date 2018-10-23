Euro Media Group Taps Grass LDX Cameras for RF Events Coverage in UHD

MONTREAL–Euro Media Group (EMG) has selected Grass Valley’s LDX 86 4K HDR RF camera heads for its sports and live events coverage worldwide. The cameras will form part of EMG’s upgraded, RF high-speed wireless solution.

According to Grass, the camera heads are the industry’s only wireless, shoulder-mounted 4K RF head, offering EMG a single solution for transmitting HD, 4K and HiSpeed HD over the same link while covering sporting events such as international road cycling and marathons in UHD.

“We’ve developed unique wireless solutions to provide our clients with the best coverage of their projects, and we always aim to deliver the highest frame rate possible with the highest quality imagery,” said Ronald Meyvisch, chief technology officer, EMG. “To complement our UHD wireless technology, we were looking for a lightweight, robust and native 4K HDR RF camera. We have been a Grass Valley customer for many years – their solutions are unmatched and we had full confidence that they could meet our requirements for this project. The new LDX 86N4K RF camera head was the perfect solution for what we needed. With no compromise on image quality, we have the agility we need to successfully operate in an RF broadcast environment. Grass Valley has consistently worked hard to address today’s market challenges head on, making them the perfect technology partner for us.”