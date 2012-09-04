Envivio spotlights TV Anytime video processing and new products at IBC 2012
Envivio will demonstrate advanced, personalized multiscreen services as well as video compression technology for HDTV and next-generation HEVC encoding at IBC 2012, Hall 1 stand D.73. The company will also debut three new products at this year’s event.
Featured system on the Envivio stand will include:
- HEVC encoding with 50 percent bandwidth reduction at comparable quality to MPEG-4 AVC (H.264);
- Advanced MPEG-2 and H.264 preprocessing, encoding and statistical multiplexing for HD and SD TV;
- MPEG-DASH encoding with common encryption;
- A new 4Caster appliance offering increased density and a flexible design;
- TV Anytime multiscreen highlights creation and time-shifted TV including Start Over, Catch-up and network PVR capabilities on the Envivio Halo network media processor;
- Personalized indexing for TV Anytime, a new approach to dynamic asset creation for the multiscreen environment that reduces storage costs and increases efficiency;
- Product demonstrations, including the recently introduced Envivio Muse On-Demand version 3.50, which improves file-based transcoding speed by up to 35 percent.
Selected by more than 300 content and service providers around the world, Envivio offers a unique, flexible and converged approach to encoding, video processing and management. The Envivio Muse family of encoding/transcoding software delivers high quality live and on-demand video to any screen — traditional TV sets, gaming systems and portable devices including iOS/Android tablets, smartphones and PCs. Envivio Halo is an extremely flexible and powerful solution for a variety of multiscreen processing functions, including formatting, encryption, workflow management, targeted ad insertion and HTTP origination/distribution.
Envivio is collaborating with a number of technology partners for various IBC demonstrations:
- Envivio Muse Live encoding on 4Caster encoders will be on display at the Adobe, Dolby and NAGRA stands;
- Akamai, AuthenTec, NexStreaming, NXP Software, Verimatrix and VisualOn are working with Envivio to provide encryption and players for the MPEG-DASH demonstrations at the Envivio stand;
- Dolby audio experience demonstrations will be on the Envivio stand;
- NetgemSTBs will be utilized for the Envivio TV Anytime applications;
- Interra and VidCheck have integrated with Envivio Muse On-Demand and 4Balancer for quality control in file-based workflows.
