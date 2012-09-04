Envivio spotlights TV Anytime video processing and new products at IBC 2012

Envivio will demonstrate advanced, personalized multiscreen services as well as video compression technology for HDTV and next-generation HEVC encoding at IBC 2012, Hall 1 stand D.73. The company will also debut three new products at this year’s event.



Featured system on the Envivio stand will include:

HEVC encoding with 50 percent bandwidth reduction at comparable quality to MPEG-4 AVC (H.264);

Advanced MPEG-2 and H.264 preprocessing, encoding and statistical multiplexing for HD and SD TV;

MPEG-DASH encoding with common encryption;

A new 4Caster appliance offering increased density and a flexible design;

TV Anytime multiscreen highlights creation and time-shifted TV including Start Over, Catch-up and network PVR capabilities on the Envivio Halo network media processor;

Personalized indexing for TV Anytime, a new approach to dynamic asset creation for the multiscreen environment that reduces storage costs and increases efficiency;

Product demonstrations, including the recently introduced Envivio Muse On-Demand version 3.50, which improves file-based transcoding speed by up to 35 percent.



Selected by more than 300 content and service providers around the world, Envivio offers a unique, flexible and converged approach to encoding, video processing and management. The Envivio Muse family of encoding/transcoding software delivers high quality live and on-demand video to any screen — traditional TV sets, gaming systems and portable devices including iOS/Android tablets, smartphones and PCs. Envivio Halo is an extremely flexible and powerful solution for a variety of multiscreen processing functions, including formatting, encryption, workflow management, targeted ad insertion and HTTP origination/distribution.



Envivio is collaborating with a number of technology partners for various IBC demonstrations: