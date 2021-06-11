Encompass Digital Media, Telestream Partner On Accessible Cloud Storage Offering

ATLANTA—Encompass Digital Media and Telestream this week announced they have partnered to offer broadcasters and content owners accessible asset storage in Altitude Media Cloud.

Encompass’ Altitude Media Cloud is an optimal environment for video processing that offers immediate access to content, industry-defining service-level agreements (SLAs) and a dynamic, interactive relationship with stored assets, Encompass said.

“Encompass has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Telestream due to the perfect symmetry we share; both bringing critical elements to the broadcast space – Telestream’s rich video supply chain of solutions, and Encompass’ delivery expertise and global reach,” said Encompass CEO Bill Tillson.

“Encompass has made a significant investment in Altitude, a multi-geographic, diverse cloud, that addresses a need in the industry, and with this partnership, Encompass completes this key foundation, offering our broadcast clients more accessibility, exposure to more markets and more efficiency in managing their assets. Notably, the solution is more cost-effective than LTO, truly a critical milestone.”

The combination of Altitude Media Cloud and Telestream tools offers broadcasters “unparalleled access” to their content and “complete control” over them, said Telestream CEO Dan Castles.

Together the companies are providing a cloud service built for content owners and distributors. It offers immediate access to files, no transaction fees, diverse location storage, a broadcast SLA and an environment in which latency is not an issue, they said.

Telestream’s existing storage software solutions, including Masstech and Diva installations, are used for media management. Altitude storage is compatible with and connects to existing clouds, such as AWS, Azure and GCP, they said.

The offering is more cost-efficient, resilient and purposeful in meeting the requirements of broadcasters and other content owners than LTO, they said.