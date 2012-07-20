Emotion Systems to show “eFF Audio” at IBC 2012

At IBC 2012, Emotion Systems will feature “eFF Audio,” a software application that automatically analyzes and fixes audio loudness violations in file-based media, now with MXF functionality as well as multiple language UI support.

eFF Audio is an audio normalization and loudness compliance tool for media files. It’s simple, user-friendly software delivers extremely accurate measurements against predetermined parameters; generates a detailed file error report; and repairs files to meet established criteria. Despite complex compliance requirements, eFF resolves loudness problems while remaining highly cost effective.

Applications for eFF include MCRs as well as non-linear video editing and on-line finishing suites. In short, any broadcaster or post production facility can implement eFF as the perfect tool for delivering file-based content media for broadcast delivery.

Emotion systems will also show, for the first time anywhere, “eFF Scale”, a file-based, high-quality video scaler.

