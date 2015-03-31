Elemental to Debut Software Defined Video Solutions at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - At the 2015 NAB Show, Elemental Technologies will debut software defined video (SDV) solutions revolutionizing multiscreen content delivery and enabling new services, product offerings and revenue opportunities.

By using Elemental’s SDV approach to video processing and delivery, broadcasters can realize new capabilities, such as linear video delivery, 4K and Ultra HD, multiscreen monetization, virtualization and cloud services.

Through SDV encoding, multiplexing and advanced system management, operators can extract more bandwidth capacity from their networks, ensure end-to-end redundancy and reduce their total cost of ownership. Elemental will highlight how SDV solutions help operators rapidly deploy new services and reduce capital and operating expenses by using scalable virtual machines or cloud infrastructures.

Elemental will also debut Elemental Delta, a video delivery platform that allows video distributors to realize new revenue opportunities with dynamic ad insertion and replacement, just-in-time packaging and DRM, and time-shifted TV services. And, Elemental will feature live 4K HEVC workflows and real-time 4K HEVC encoding generated from a single RU appliance.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Elemental Technologies will be in booth SU2724. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.