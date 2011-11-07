Elemental provides multi-screen technology to TF1

French broadcaster TF1 is using video processing technology from Elemental Technologies to provide services to multiple devices including tablets and smartphones. The technology is being used to deliver both live and catch-up content for TF1’s MYTF1 service for mobile devices, IPTV and websites.

The service provided extensive coverage of the recent Rugby World Cup, which saw TF1 stream content to six different service providers across France from a single Elemental platform. The latest deal follows recent announcements by Eurosport, QVC, and Associated Press/Streamworks, which are using Elemental's video processing solutions for multi-screen content delivery.

TF1 was initially attracted by Elemental’s product density and ability to create multiple streams simultaneously, according to the company. During the Rugby World Cup, TF1 used Elemental’s REST API to start and stop encoding of the event during commercial breaks. This enabled the company to create and deliver tightly packaged files for each service provider, which in turn made content available for viewers to watch from start to finish via their set-top box.