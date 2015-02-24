EEG to Spotlight Cloud-Driven Captioning Workflow at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—EEG plans to spotlight Courier and Scribe at this year’s NAB Show. Courier is a secure, cloud-driven closed caption workflow manager. It allows the exchange of media proxies for closed captioning, complete with built-in transcoding, fast file transfers, full content protection and automatic progress notifications that users can control remotely.

Scribe is a standalone caption-editing tool that enables transcribers and editors to stream content as a non-transferable proxy from the cloud. With Scribe, captioners can rapidly create a complete timed transcription from a Courier proxy or other media asset, and upload it for instant delivery to a registered client with a single click.

Courier and Scribe are compatible with iCap, EEG’s award-winning secure, real-time captioning system. Together they offer an integrated solution for editing and repurposing live captioned programming and clips, making the captioning process more secure and efficient for postproduction facilities, near-to-air content creators and Web video editors.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. EEG will be in booth SL7624. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com