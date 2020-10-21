EEG Lexi Automated Captioning Service Adds Scheduling Feature

FARMINGDALE, N.Y.—EEG Video has installed a new feature into its Lexi Automated Captioning service, the Scheduling workflow that enables users to schedule, monitor and manage captioning jobs.

Lexi, or Lexi Local, users can use the Scheduling feature to program a future start and end time for automatic captioning. Recurring events can also be set up for regularly scheduled programming.

The Scheduling solution also offers Instances, which gives users the ability to create a template for easy duplication of settings across different sessions to specify the same language, topic models, access codes, caption appearance and more are uniform for each desired session.

Users of EEG’s Falcon Live Streaming RTMP Caption Encoder who utilize Lexi will also benefit from the new Scheduling feature, the company says.

“As the adoption of cloud-based automatic captioning increases, users expect these situations to integrate more permanently and smoothly into their day-to-day production,” said Bill McLaughlin, vice president of product development, EEG Video. “Lexi’s new capability further reduces the learning curve and time commitment to successfully deploy live automatic captioning.”