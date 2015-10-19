EEG Launches Web-Streaming Caption Encoder

FARMINGDALE, N.Y.—EEG has announced the launch of a new virtual caption encoder, the Falcon Web-Streaming Caption Encoder. Available through EEG’s Cloud Services, the Falcon offers captioning capabilities for live online content.

Falcon routes captions via EEG’s iCap real-time captioning system to Web video hosting services, including YouTube Live Events, VideoLinq, UVault, and any system running Wowza Streaming Engine. Powered through the cloud, Falcon allows live content producers to transcriptionists through iCap and route captions straight to the web-video server. With iCap, users can choose from a network of national, regional and independent professional live captioners.

Users can access the Falcon caption encoder now at www.eegcloud.tv.