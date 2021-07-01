EditShare Enhances EFS and FLOW Solutions
Adds new workgroup permissions, NDI Support, and third-party integrations
BOSTON, Mass—EditShare has announced a number of key enhancements and improvements to its EFS and FLOW solutions that are designed to improve workflows for administrators and video editors.
“Our commitment to customer success drives our roadmap,” comments Sunil Mudholkar, vice president of product management, EditShare. “This release of EditShare software enhances support for large-scale installations and complex workflows where customers need greater control without losing the nimble flexibility, making EFS and FLOW even easier to use on a day-to-day basis.”
Key enhancements for Flow include:
- NDI and H.265 Scan Support
- Group Permissions with Support for Projects, Metadata and Channels
- Forced Logout from all FLOW Clients
- Metadata and Mapping
- Video Previews Available for Real-time Preview of SDI/NDI
- Integration with Mobius Vision AI - Facial Recognition
- Support for the latest Archiware Release
EFS key enhancements include:
- EFS Control: Advances in the new Web-Based UI with User Groups Support
- Active Directory
- Audit and Monitor
- EFS Storage Optimization
EditShare customers can watch the FLOW Q2 update video to learn more about the new features and capabilities.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.