EditShare Enhances EFS and FLOW Solutions

BOSTON, Mass—EditShare has announced a number of key enhancements and improvements to its EFS and FLOW solutions that are designed to improve workflows for administrators and video editors.

“Our commitment to customer success drives our roadmap,” comments Sunil Mudholkar, vice president of product management, EditShare. “This release of EditShare software enhances support for large-scale installations and complex workflows where customers need greater control without losing the nimble flexibility, making EFS and FLOW even easier to use on a day-to-day basis.”

Key enhancements for Flow include:

NDI and H.265 Scan Support

Group Permissions with Support for Projects, Metadata and Channels

Forced Logout from all FLOW Clients

Metadata and Mapping

Video Previews Available for Real-time Preview of SDI/NDI

Integration with Mobius Vision AI - Facial Recognition

Support for the latest Archiware Release

EFS key enhancements include:

EFS Control: Advances in the new Web-Based UI with User Groups Support

Active Directory

Audit and Monitor

EFS Storage Optimization