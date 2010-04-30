Echolab enhances Atem production switchers

Echolab has enhanced its Atem family of production switchers, now part of the Harris Broadcast Communications portfolio, with MultiMix, a new feature for live productions using multiple screens.

Live productions using multiple display systems traditionally require several independent switched outputs. MultiMix adds floating mixers to Atem's program mix block, making it possible for a single switcher to bring about simultaneous transitions on multiple sources and outputs. Using MultiMix, input sources can be mixed into an Atem SuperSource transition, DVE or any aux output.

Further simplifying the production process, MultiMix can be preset to occur whenever a new source is selected for any destination. Additionally, because it is built into recalls and macros, MultiMix makes it possible to implement single-button operation of multiple transitions.