Earthworks FlexMic Series gets upgrades, new models

Earthworks, maker of HD microphones for recording, live sound and test/measurement applications, has added improvements to its FlexMic Series. The new FlexMic Series consists of three product groups, with a variety of models to ensure the best microphone choice for any given podium application. The redesigned original FM Series incorporates six models with fully flexible goosenecks in three lengths with the choice of cardioid or hypercardioid polar patterns. The FMR Series goosenecks have a rigid center and flex at both ends, available in two lengths, with the same polar patterns. Finally, the four FMLR Series microphones take the FMR Series design one step further with the addition of a light ring to indicate the microphone’s on/off status.

Earthworks’ technologies give the newly revised FlexMic Series models a high level of speech intelligibility and uniform off-axis response to insure that the orator is heard clearly and distinctly, with no loss in sound quality, when speaking either at the front or at the sides of the microphone. The FlexMics offer uniform frequency response at zero degrees on-axis as well as at 45 and 90 degrees off-axis. This smooth off-axis response and high rejection of sounds from the rear of the microphone also provides more gain before feedback. With 145dB maximum SPL, it is virtually impossible to overload the FlexMics, and there is no microphone handling noise.

Earthworks RFI Freedom circuitry ensures freedom from radio frequency interference, critical in today's challenging wireless environments. The new and improved FlexMic Series has a frequency response from 50Hz to beyond 20kHz (+2dB at 6in) for natural sound quality that is never shrill at the high end or muddy at the low end.