DVEO to unveil HCoder H.264 encoder

DVEO will introduce its new HCoder ASI/IP broadcast-grade H.264 HD/SD encoder, which incorporates the Fujitsu chipset, at the 2010 NAB Show.

The HCoder ASI/IP supports both H.264 HD and SD encoding with automatic standards detection and simultaneous dual ASI outputs and GigE IP output. The input can be HDMI, SDI, HD-SDI, component analog (YPbPr) or CVBS.

The HCoder ASI/IP supports SD to HDTV resolutions up to 1920 x 1080 60i/50i. The unit includes LCD front-panel controls and headend management software. Audio encoding is MPEG-1 Layer 2 with optional Dolby Digital AC-3 passthrough or optional AAC.

See DVEO at NAB Show Booth SU2709.