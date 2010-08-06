DVEO to spotlight new MPEG-2 to H.264 transcoders

DVEO will demonstrate its new Linux-based MPEG-2 to H.264 transcoders at IBC in Amsterdam beginning Sept. 10.

Designed for use in cable broadcasting, telco TV, IPTV and A/V systems integration, the MPEG Gearbox is DVEO’s new product line of standard or high-definition (up to 1080i) MPEG-2 to H.264 transcoders or MPEG-2 to MPEG-2 scalers. Five systems are available: ASI to IP, IP to IP, IP to ASI, ASI to ASI and SMPTE 310 (8VSB) to IP. The three systems with IP output now feature adaptive bit rate streaming.

Each system transcodes one or two HD streams (1080i or 720p) or five to 10 SD streams from MPEG-2 to H.264 or vice-versa, and outputs the streams over ASI or IP. The MPEG Gearbox ASI/IP and MPEG Gearbox SMPTE 310/IP can also receive one to four or more MPEG-2 channels and output them to a dedicated IP network as MPEG-2 streams. Audio support is MPEG, AAC/MPEG-4, or AC-3 pass-through.

The three transcoders with IP output — MPEG Gearbox ASI/IP, MPEG Gearbox IP/IP, and MPEG Gearbox SMPTE 310/IP — generate unicast or multicast IP streams that are in more convenient formats for rebroadcast. The IP output now features real-time live adaptive bit rate streaming, which adjusts the bit rate of a video stream to adapt to a receiving device’s bandwidth and CPU capabilities. Adaptive bit rate streaming is the new protocol for video over mobile phones and handheld devices.