DVEO to launch new EAS, video splicer, graphics inserter

DVEO will introduce its new enterprise class EAS (Emergency Alert System), video splicer and graphics inserter at the HPA (Hollywood Post Alliance) Tech Retreat for post-production professionals. The retreat will be held in Rancho Mirage, CA, from Feb.18-22.

The broadcast-quality, high-density Ad Serter Telco IP/IP 20ch will also be demonstrated at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 8-11, at booth SU6505.

The Ad Serter Telco IP/IP 20ch inserts or overlays video, graphical ads, writable slates, logos, graphics, CG, scrolling text and emergency alerts into video feeds on a schedule or via signaling like SCTE-35. The Windows-based system adds images or text anywhere on the SD or HD live stream with any degree of transparency.

The blade system simultaneously processes up to 20 SD streams, 10 720p streams or eight 1080p streams. It selects transport streams by program numbers or PIDs. The system ships with a graphics creation application but uses most graphics formats. It relies on four six-core Intel CPUs.

The Ad Serter Telco IP/IP 20ch is also available with optional SDI input and output or ASI input and output. Video advertisements can be also be fed via SDI even if the input and output is IP or ASI.

The system is designed for IP content aggregators, broadcasters and cable or mobile companies that create and originate content and wish to add branding to their content with various triggers. It is ideal for inserting video or superpositioning targeted ads, emergency alerts, RSS feeds, or banner ads on mobile services. Easy drag and drop placement positions logos, text or graphics on screen. Ads can be spliced into a live stream or overlaid anywhere on H.264 or MPEG-2 video content. The system keeps tracks of ads served.

The Ad Serter Telco IP/IP 20ch also creates crawling messages and emergency alerts with programmable fonts and background colors, in any language. Graphics, logos and text can be static, blinking or rotating. The system also inventories graphical elements on the on board hard drive. Large local graphical libraries can be created for quick use.

Features: