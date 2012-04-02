DVEO to Demo DelayServer IP at 2012 NAB Show

DVEO DelayServer IP

At this year’s NAB Show, DVEO will demonstrate DelayServer IP, its new broadcast-quality multichannel time delay server with IP inputs and outputs as well as store and forward for webcasting across multiple time zones.It re-streams 40-plus MPEG-2 or H.264 SD/HD IP transport streams, and plays them back after a delay that is adjustable on the fly from seconds to hours.



Capture and playback can be simultaneous on multiple streams, and input can be live or scheduled for later.A single input can have multiple time-shifted outputs so network operators can stream video content across multiple time zones. The system is also available as an add-on option for DVEO's MultiStreamer and MPEG Gearbox systems.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.DVEO will be at booth SU2114.

