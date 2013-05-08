DVEO, RealNetworks ink deal for IPTV, OTT streaming video solutions

DVEO has announced a licensing agreement with RealNetworks that will provide high-end Telco-grade encoder/transcoder/video distribution server systems, built on RealNetworks' Helix Universal Server.

DVEO’s LiveMedia Anytime: TELCO delivers stored and live groomed (preformatted with the right protocols) or ungroomed video via IP to mobile devices, set-top boxes and IP televisions.

Reality Anytime: TELCO delivers pre-groomed live streams along with stored video on-demand (VOD) files. The systems support more than 500 simultaneous users who can initiate "pulls" or demands on the video content at any time. More users can be supported with optional Intel solid-state drives.

Helix Universal Server delivers high-quality video streaming across all devices from iOS, Android and tablet to PC, Mac and Smart TV. Helix Universal Server includes support for MPEG-DASH, multi-protocol stream ingest and stream pushing to content delivery networks or service providers.