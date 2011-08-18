DVB to highlight new DVB-T2 Lite profile at IBC2011

DVB will showcase at IBC2011, Sept. 9-13 in Amsterdam, the progress it has made with the DVB-T2 Lite profile, a new subset of DVB-T2. The new DVB-T2 Lite pares down DVB-T2 parameter settings to what is needed for mobile/portable reception.

This chosen subset allows the reduction of the complexity of T2 Lite-specific receiver chips by half, resulting in lower receiver costs. In addition, T2 Lite can be combined with transmissions based on the already existing DVB-T2 specification. The IBC demo will show this feature by combining in one RF channel a high data rate channel optimized for roof-top reception with a low data rate channel optimized for mobile reception.

Additional demonstrations of the DVB-C2 and DVB-GEM specifications will highlight new applications that go beyond the usual delivery of one-way television services.

See DVB at IBC2011 Stand 1.D81.