Dubsat launches My Media online ad asset repurposing solution

Dubsat has launched My Media, a new online service that uniquely repurposes commercials, which is part of mydubsat Version 9.0, the latest version of the company’s online portal.

My Media extends Dubsat’s online tool palette enabling users to search for their ads, play ads back within their browser at full screen, create JPEG storyboards, see extended media booking information and destinations relating to the spot, and add comments and messages that can be shared securely with clients.

My Media repurposes a new file format from the user’s secure online library from any desktop using real-time processing. By accessing a simple menu in mydubsat 9.0, the user simply chooses the required file types and is given a cost estimate to accept. Once accepted, the order is then fulfilled in real time.