Du Media Lab teams with Prodea Systems for anywhere, anytime content to subscribers in UAE

UAE-based telecom du Media Lab is building its three-screen convergence on Plano, TX-based Prodea Systems' Digital Life Command Center. The partners will be developing what they say is a new platform offering "an unprecedented plan” to offer the platform to operators across the Middle East and North Africa, with the first deployment planned in the UAE.

The first release will include premium entertainment integrated with Internet applications and social networking, home networking, home monitoring and security, as well as something the companies call "lifestyle-enriching capabilities, such as education and healthcare."

Privately held Prodea Systems is delivering its turnkey, white-label platform that enables service providers to deliver carrier-grade services to fixed and mobile devices.