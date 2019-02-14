DropKey Unveils New Inflatable Chromakey Studio

SANTA MONICA, Calif.—DropKey today introduced its Studio in a Bag, a pop-up 9- by-7-foot broadcast-quality background solution for HD productions.

Intended for online video production, the product enables chromakeying in HD using the DropKey App on the Apple iPhone and iPad.

The DropKey Studio in a Bag is a portable, inflatable system that allows users to access background videos and photos from the DropKey Cloud. In takes less than 10 minutes to set up and syncs with the DropKey app.

The DropKey Studio in a Bag includes brilliant lights, inputs for wireless mics and is collapsible and flight-ready with no free-standing lights, no post-production and no lighting decisions to make. The product also includes an AC air compressor to inflate the studio in 60 seconds.

More information is available on the DropKey website.