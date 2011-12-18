Drastic Technologies releases 4KScope 4K signal analysis software

Drastic Technologies has released 4KScope, 4K software waveform, vectorscope, histogram and monitor. Designed to take advantage of the AJA KONA 3G's Quad HD and 4K capture modes, this versatile software is designed to provide the most cost-effective 4K monitoring solution available.



The 4KScope is designed to monitor up to 4K at resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 with the AJA KONA 3G. Drastic also supports other AJA I/O Series hardware for non-4K monitoring.



4KScope software is a dedicated application that allows users to view their video signal through a powerful range of signal analysis and monitoring tools for real-time quality assurance/control, signal monitoring and analysis, and device or workflow setup and calibration.



Single-link SDI and single- or dual-link HD-SDI, 3G dual link and 3G dual rate are supported. Analog video input is supported with appropriate hardware. Embedded, AES/EBU and analog audio levels are displayed as well. Metadata support includes LTC/SMPTE analog time code and user bits, VITC/D-VITC vertical blank time code and user bits, RP-188 HANC time code and user bits, RP-215 VANC time code, user bits, key code and ink code, and Active Format Description detection.



Users can view SD PAL/NTSC, 720p, 1080i, 1080psf, 1080p, 2K Digital Cinema, 2K Film, Quad HD or 4K input sources through waveform, vectorscope, histogram and monitor to calibrate equipment, assist color correction/grading, confirm phase and amplitude, and set white balance.



Drastic 4KScope is a software-only product for Windows 32/64 XP thru 7 and Apple OS X 10.6 or greater. It is also available for Linux as an OEM product.



