DoPchoice Provides Light Directing Tools for Aputure LS600D

MUNICH—DoPchoice is now offering light directing tools for the Aputure LS600D LED fixture. Consumers can now add two new Snapbag softboxes that fit on the light’s mount and a Double Bracket that enables a pair of 600D fixtures to accommodate other Snapbags.

The Snapbag Medium SBRRM was designed to mount on The LS600D’s circular Bowens mount. The Snapbag has a rectangular design that pops up in a single piece and can attach directly to the Rabbit-Rounder mounting system. It also features DoPchoice’s pyramid baffle sewn into the center providing interior silver metallic sidewalls reflecting illumination outward. There is also a removable Magic Cloth diffusion panel for additional softening control, and 30-degree or 40-degree SnapGrids are available to mount the Snapbag front via hook and loop attachment.

For use with an octagonal softbox, DoPchoice has developed a Bowens mount version of its Octa 5, the SBRRO5, which can work with the LS600D. The SBRR05 has a 5-foot diameter and can be used open, exposing their silver lining, or with an included front diffusion panel. A 40-degree Snapgrid is available as an add on.

DoPchoice is also releasing its SRADA bracket that can mount a pair of either Aputure LS600Ds or 300D IIs. SRADA features a specially engineered plate for two Aputure lights to site parallel side-by-side with aligned front lenses. DoPchoice’s Rabbit-Ears mounting system is attached to the plate, which means the bracket can work with virtually all DoPchoice Snapbags that mount with Rabbit-Ears.