Dolby Vision IQ Revealed at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS—Dolby Laboratories is making the most of the CES 2020 stage, highlighting new features for its Dolby Vision immersive entertainment technology, the Dolby Vision IQ.

Dolby Vision IQ extends the benefits of Dolby Vision beyond HDR by optimizing picture quality experiences for viewers in any room. Using Dolby Vision dynamic metadata and the ambient light sensors inside the TV, Dolby Vision IQ detects how bright or dark a room is and displays every detail of the content to match. It can also inform the TV what is being watched so when the channel is switched, the TV will modify its settings appropriately.

Dolby Laboratories is also highlighting its Dolby Atmos sound technology at CES, specifically how it is being used in the music industry.