Dolby reference monitor on display

At NAB (booth SU7917) Dolby Laboratories is showing a new Professional Reference Monitor PRM-4200 that delivers the accuracy of previous CRT (cathode ray tube) monitors with the versatility of flat-panel displays.

The new 42in monitor is an LCD-based video reference display that accurately reveals true and deep black levels with higher contrast across the entire color spectrum, and provides a wide luminance range and level. It uses a backlight comprised of red, green and blue LEDs that are modulated individually on a frame-by-frame basis. The LCD panel is also modulated in real time as part of the dual-modulation process.

Other key features include: extended dynamic range‚ capable of displaying the dynamic range of the high-resolution digital cinema cameras; support for DCI/P3 (digital cinema) color grading; color accuracy across all luminance levels; and it emulates any other display device so all content preparation and quality evaluation can be done on one monitor.

Starting with the 2003 acquisition of video coding experts DemoGraFX, Dolby expanded the imaging technology development team with an ongoing program of image research and development based at five centers around the world. Today, Dolby’s activities in imaging include digital cinema mastering services, JPEG2000 image encoding and decoding tools and 3-D presentation. The company also has key technology and know-how in the areas of LED backlighting technology, H.264 image compression and layered image coding.