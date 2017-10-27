Dolby Labs Gives Thumbs Up on Rohde & Schwarz Prismon

MUNICH—Rohde & Schwarz’s Prismon system has passed the tests of Dolby Laboratories for decoding Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby E codecs.

The R&S Prismon, which enables the monitoring of various media formats, was evaluated on support of all defined audio channel configuration up to 7.1, web browser user interface, input via ASI transport stream and SDI, and display of Dolby metadata.

Dolby E is a digital audio encoding and decoding technology that is used to transfer and store audio material. Dolby Digital Plus is a multichannel audio system for HDTV and for encoding multichannel media for streaming, on-demand and download services.