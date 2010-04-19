Dolby introduces PRM-4200 reference monitor

Dolby Laboratories has introduced the Dolby Professional Reference Monitor PRM-4200. The new 42in monitor delivers the accuracy of previous CRT monitors with the versatility of flat-panel displays.

The LCD-based video reference display accurately reveals true and deep black levels with higher contrast across the entire color spectrum. It is designed to provide an unprecedented luminance range and level. It uses a backlight comprised of red, green, and blue LEDs that are modulated individually on a frame-by-frame basis. The LCD panel is also modulated in real time as part of the dual-modulation process.

Other key features of the Dolby Professional Reference Monitor PRM-4200 include extended dynamic range, DCI/P3 (digital cinema) color gamut support and color accuracy across all luminance levels. It also emulates any other display device so that all content preparation and quality evaluation can be done on one monitor.