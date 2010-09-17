Dolby ensures quality video and audio on the go with Media Generator

At IBC 2010, Dolby showed the latest version of its Media Generator, professional preprocessing and compression platform, which now includes H.264 video encoding. Media Generator gives content creators an integrated and simplified content processing solution for video and multichannel audio encoding and provides authenticated and high fidelity content that can be delivered to consumers’ handsets.

Compatible with more than 800 legacy handset models, it consists of a set of tools that enable content owners, aggregators and distributors to optimize video and audio content for more reliable and efficient delivery on bandwidth-constrained mobile devices. This ensures higher playback quality and a richer consumer experience.

It also provides automatic validation and repair of source media to optimize quality control, and it adds a choice of metadata for more accurate tracking, reporting and file presentation. Advanced compression algorithms ensure that production values and the integrity of the content are maintained across the entire creation and distribution chain, providing rich, unsurpassed audio and video entertainment to mobile users.

Digital music service providers such as Omnifone and Rhapsody are currently using Dolby Media Generator to optimize their extensive music libraries for online delivery. In addition, the new online music video service Audiotube tested and has now adopted the latest version of the preprocessing and encoding tool to prepare its content for high-quality online delivery to the consumer.