dock10 selects Xytech MediaPulse to support new studio complex at MediaCityUK

Xytech, a provider of facility management software for the broadcast and media services industries, announced that MediaPulse has been implemented by dock10 in its new Salford production facility at MediaCityUK. Dock10's advanced HD studios offer unique digital architecture connecting the studios with the facility’s post-production services and those of other post providers, enabling customers to deliver programs on time and on budget. MediaPulse has been used to create a complete facility management system for the complex.

The Xytech team worked closely with dock10 during the installation of MediaPulse, a comprehensive and feature-rich resource, work order and asset management system offering a full suite of scheduling, operational and financial management tools. dock10 will now have direct access to vital information by leveraging the extensive configuration capabilities in MediaPulse to match their workflow. Studio managers, engineers, operations, account management, client support and finance teams now have real-time, shared access to data about the facilities and productions, providing them with the timely information they need to manage the business in today’s market.

dock10 operates seven HD television studios that range in size from the largest of 12,500sq ft to the smallest of 900sq ft. There are two audio studios, one dedicated to the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra. The facilities include sound and vision control rooms, CTA, fast turnaround edit suites, a dubbing theater, an ingest area, dressing rooms, workshops and green rooms. The facilities are underpinned by a sitewide communications infrastructure, of which Xytech’s MediaPulse is a crucial element.