DNF Controls unveils Flex Control Network

DNF Controls announced the release of a series of new applications for the Flex Control Network, the company's modular platform of professional IP-based machine controllers.

The new applications provide control integration enabling broadcasters to solve all manner of operational control problems. The applications are designed for all segments of the broadcast industry, including live and live-to-tape production, master control and playout, broadcast and network (cable) operations, post production, live sports, live news and machine control.

The Flex Control platform consists of device controllers with 25 drivers and interface systems that combine with a full range of control panels to create applications for solving control problems while using existing IP infrastructure as the backbone. With its tactile control surfaces, browser-based interfaces for ease of use and deployment, and simple pushbutton operation using event-to-action logic for sophisticated, automated control, Flex Control delivers centralized and distributed control over machinery and workflows.