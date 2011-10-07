DirectOut Technologies adds three new products to its MADI line-up

Following the success of the recently launched ANDIAMO.XT analog, MADI and AES converter and the EXBOX.64, active MADI format converter and range extender, DirectOut Technologies launched three related new products at the recent IBC2011 show in Amsterdam.

The ANDIAMO.XT SRC extends the functionality of the ANDIAMO.XT with the addition of sample rate converters to all 16 AES inputs (32 channels), switchable in groups of eight channels. The XT SRC will prove invaluable where there is a need to connect to asynchronous signals.

DirectOut Technologies BREAKOUT series consists of two products that have been designed to extend the use of the ANDIAMO series in XLR environments. Built with XLR connectors on the front panel and D-Sub connectors on the back, audio signals are passed passively between the two. The two versions of the BREAKOUT series include the BREAKOUT.AN8, with 8 channel analog I/O, while the BREAKOUT.AES features 16 channel/ 8 port AES3 I/O. Both of these products are due to ship at the end of the year.

The MA2CHBOX.XT is a headphone amplifier with four MADI and one AES ports, and provides two channel monitoring of 258 channels, embedding and de-embedding AES3 in the MADI stream and signal conversion between optical and coaxial signals.

A German company founded in 2008, DirectOut Technologies will be showing its product line in Booth 855 at the upcoming AES convention in New York, Oct. 21-23.