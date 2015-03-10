DigitalGlue to Show Digital Integration Solutions at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - At the 2015 NAB Show, DigitalGlue will be at four partners’ booths promoting a range of digital integration solutions. As the global systems integration and distribution partner in the eastern U.S. for Barnfind Technologies, DigitalGlue will help show Barnfind’s flagship product, BarnOne, a 1RU signal transport platform that, among other functions, runs IP and ASI small-form programmable (SFP) units.

As Harmonic's leading channel partner for North America Broadcast & Satellite, DigitalGlue will help promote Harmonic's ProView 8100 commercial integrated receiver-decoder and Spectrum MediaDeck 7000 integrated media server.

As one of six U.S. companies to earn Adobe Anywhere authorization as a video systems integrator, DigitalGlue will be at Adobe’s booth to promote this technology, and their technical expertise to perform API software development according to Adobe Anywhere users' unique requirements.

As the exclusive North American business partner to Bridge Technologies, DigitalGlue will showcase that company’s end-to-end monitoring and analysis solutions.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. DigitalGlue will exhibit Booth SU12008 (Barnfind), Booth SU4916 (Bridge Technologies), Booth SL5110 (Adobe) and Booth SU1210 (Harmonic). For more information, visit www.nabshow.com