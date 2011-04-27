Digital Rapids unveils StreamZ Live IP

At the 2011 NAB Show earlier this month, Digital Rapids featured its new StreamZ Live IP, which offers the output quality, reliability and flexible output format support of the company’s StreamZ Live encoder series in a dedicated configuration for transcoding live IP-based sources.

StreamZ Live IP's rich output capabilities enable content owners to repurpose contributed source feeds for new revenue-generating, multi-screen content distribution opportunities.

StreamZ Live IP supports single- or multiprogram transport stream inputs with H.264 or MPEG-2 compressed video. The adaptive-streaming model of StreamZ Live IP features the same output capabilities as the StreamZHD Live ABR adaptive-bit-rate encoder.

StreamZ Live IP supports HTTP Dynamic Streaming; IP multicast and multicast fusion with peer-assisted networking with Adobe Flash Media Server 4 software; HTTP Live Streaming for Apple iPhone and iPad; and Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) Smooth Streaming.