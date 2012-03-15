Digital Nirvana to offer Monitor IQ in four versions

At the NAB 2012 convention, Digital Nirvana, a provider of monitoring, management and compliance systems for broadcast, cable, satellite and fiber networks, will show its flagship product, Monitor IQ, in four versions: Starter, Essentials, Plus and Premier. Several new Monitor IQ features will also be introduced at NAB booth N3438 starting April 14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

In its full form, the Monitor IQ BMS (Broadcast Monitoring System) combines the functionality of content recording (HD and SD in full resolution), content searching, retrieval and repurposing, Web publishing, signal monitoring, air-check logging, archiving, ad verification and tracking, and competitive analysis in a scalable networked appliance. Its Web-based management user interface makes it easy to use for technical and non-technical personnel.

Monitor IQ Starter

This entry-level package offers all the logging functionality necessary for a one- to two-channel system and includes 90 days of low-resolution storage. Searching is based upon keywords, titles, subtitles, descriptions, textual metadata, closed-caption text and imported logs, with filtering by time, date and channel. Recordings can be easily edited, clipped, stored and sent via e-mail or FTP.

Monitor IQ Essentials

Monitor IQ Essentials is a logging and monitoring system that includes all the functionality necessary for broadcasters to ensure FCC compliance. New at NAB is support for IP as an input source, and loudness monitoring is now bundled in as a standard feature within the package.

The Monitor IQ Essentials system accepts ASI/IP, HD/SD-SDI, DVB-T/C/S2, ATSC/QAM and NTSC/QAM, and NTSC/PAL formats. It records audio, video, VANC metadata and captioning in both high- and low-definition. As with the Starter package, searching is based upon keywords, titles, subtitles, descriptions, textual metadata, closed-caption text and imported logs, with filtering by time, date and channel. And recordings can also be edited, clipped, stored and sent via email or FTP.

Monitor IQ Plus

Monitor IQ Plus includes all of the features found within Essentials and adds several new enhancements. Shown for the first time at NAB will be the ability to connect and control Monitor IQ via an iPad, iPhone, or Android interface. Other new features include watermark NAVE decoding, a central management server, and a Web services (REST) API.

Monitor IQ Premier

The Premier package extends beyond the capabilities found in the other packages with innovative, new features, such as ad detection, directors audio track; integration with third party routers and multiviewers, and an advanced meta data harvester.

Advanced metadata harvesting provides the ability to track any data the system logs and collects from alarms or from the broadcast feed. It can locate where the error occurred in the broadcast signal, collect forensic analysis about the event, and report that data back to the customer. It provides access to the data and to the mapping point of when, where and how that video was recorded.