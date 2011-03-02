Digital Alert Systems shows expanded DASDEC series at NRB 2011

At the National Religious Broadcasters 2011 show, Digital Alert Systems (DAS) will highlight next-generation Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) technologies that make it easier and more affordable for religious radio and TV broadcast networks to meet federal rules and standards.

To enable users to meet this year's FCC compliance deadlines, DAS has expanded its DASDEC series to include two new DASDEC-II models: the DASLC and the DASLCR. The new models provide core EAS and CAP functionality, offering dual monitoring inputs and analog-only switching in a compact, low-cost package specifically designed for house of worship or religious broadcasting network facilities.