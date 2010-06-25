Denon Professional showcases solid-state audio recorders
At the recent InfoComm convention, Denon Professional showed its DN-F450R and DN-F650R solid-state digital audio recorders. The new DN-F450R and DN-F650R models take audio recording to new levels by implementing stable and reliable solid-state media technology as the source medium, eliminating moving parts from the audio chain for high reliability and maintenance-free operation under challenging conditions.
Both products are able to record and read MP3 files and uncompressed WAV files to and from SD or SDHC cards (the DN-F650R records to USB as well). All of Denon’s classic advanced recording features have been implemented, with many of the company’s professional playback features added to the DN-F650R as well.
Housed in a compact 1RU enclosure, the DN-F650R offers a versatile solid-state audio recorder/player at a cost-effective price point. It features both RS-232c and USB keyboard control, making it well suited for integrated sound systems. A full host of inputs and outputs from AES/EBU to balanced XLR in/out allow for its inclusion into nearly every application, and playback features also include ±12 percent pitch control. The optional RC-F400 remote controller features a large LCD display and enhances the DN-F650’s capability by providing an ergonomically designed, intuitive control unit for instant playback of audio or audio elements (sound effects) via its hot buttons.
