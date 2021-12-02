Dejero's New EnGo 265 Mobile Backpack Features Lower Latency, Enhanced Security

WATERLOO, ONTARIO—Dejero has introduced the EnGo 265 mobile transmitter for news teams and live events broadcasters. It replaces the company’s EnGo 260 with new features targeting the broadcast and media market, bolstering security and providing even lower latency than the EnGo 260 at just 0.5 seconds over bonded cellular connections. It also features a new “GateWay mode” for wireless broadband internet connectivity and a modified backpack with a wired remote.

Like its predecessor, the EnGo 265 uses Dejero’s Smart Blending Technology to combine multiple network connections to transmit broadcast-quality live video while intelligently managing the fluctuating bandwidth, packet loss, and latency differences of the individual connections in real-time.

The mobile transmitter also features high-efficiency antennas to ensure ultra-reliable cellular reception in poor coverage and crowded areas, and while on the go. The new model also has enhanced security—in addition to AES256 encryption, the EnGo 265 includes a security-hardened Linux OS and a cryptoprocessor to authenticate the hardware.

The new “GateWay mode” provides wireless broadband internet connectivity in the field to enable mobile teams to reliably, securely and quickly transfer large files, access MAM and newsroom systems, and publish content to social media. The GateWay mode also provides general internet access to resources for field research, access to cloud-based services and also serves as a high-bandwidth access point for devices.

“Newsgatherers depend on backpack transmitters to tell stories from the field – there is no second chance when broadcasting live, so transmission reliability is paramount,” said Yvonne Monterroso, director of product management at Dejero. “Building on Dejero’s legacy and commitment to reliability, EnGo 265 not only delivers dependable live transmissions, but also offers dependable wireless broadband connectivity to the internet to help mobile news and live production teams work more efficiently in the field.”

Providing the reliability and throughput of a fixed line connection while operating in a scenario demanding wireless connectivity, GateWay mode combines live transmission and internet gateway capabilities into a single device. It aggregates available networks to maximize reliability and increase bandwidth, resulting in improved productivity. In most newsgathering and remote production scenarios, this involves bonding cellular connections from multiple carriers, with the option to also tap into satellite connectivity when needed.

A significant algorithm enhancement which further improves reliability in challenging environments also enables glass-to-glass latency as low as 0.5 seconds over bonded cellular connections. This allows a more natural discussion between a studio presenter and field reporter during talkbacks for an enhanced viewer experience. Other solutions require a wired connection to achieve sub-second latency.

EnGo 265 is travel friendly with integrated global modems, user-accessible SIMs, and an internal battery that’s aircraft carry-on compliant. When used with Dejero’s Vehicle Antenna Dock, the EnGo 265 can be securely mounted into vehicles and attached to external antennas to boost reception.

For convenience, a wired remote now attaches to the modified EnGo transmitter backpack so that camera operators can easily start and stop live streams, and monitor status.