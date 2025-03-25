Stream7 Relied on Dejero Technology to Live Stream an International Event

WATERLOO, Canada—Stream7, a U.K.-based live event broadcast and production company, relied on Dejero Smart Blending Technology to live stream a historic three-day blockchain institution assembly, connecting 500 delegates in Argentina with 50 in Kenya to enable real-time negotiations and the signing of a new constitution.

Stream7 managed the event’s live streaming operations for First Event, a corporate events company. The hybrid streaming specialist turned to Dejero solutions for guaranteed, uninterrupted 1080p video quality and seamless two-way communications between the locations, Dejero said.

“Both locations posed network challenges, including the risk of power outages and unstable network infrastructure,” said Darren Wain, managing director at Stream7. “We relied entirely on the Dejero EnGo 265 with GateWay Mode for internet connectivity in Kenya, and the GateWay 211 provided crucial internet back-up in Argentina, which is notorious for rolling blackouts.”

Silicon Savvy provisioned four international roaming SIMs for a Dejero EnGo 265 mobile video transmitter in Kenya. Watchapp supplied a Dejero GateWay 211 network aggregation device via Hi-Chat in Argentina, ensuring a reliable backup connection, Dejero said.

“There is no other connectivity solution in the market that can match the reliability of the Dejero units,” said Wain. “Its high-gain antennas and intelligent network blending– far beyond simple cellular bonding–meant we were able to deliver a first-class service as the streaming partner for this event. Dejero also enabled us to expand from one planned stream to three live 4K streams for additional sponsors.”

Both the GateWay and EnGo solutions leverage the company’s Smart Blending Technology to dynamically combine multiple wired and wireless connections to deliver reliable operation, expanded coverage and increased bandwidth for live streaming, it said.

Set up for the event proved to be easy. “We had just seven days to organize streaming at the Kenyan location, but with the fantastic support provided by Dejero and their partners, along with the operational simplicity of the solutions, it was a stress-free experience,” said Wain. “The fact that Dejero can also blend Starlink satellite networks into the mix could be a game changer for us in future challenging network environments.”

Stream7 dedicated nine people in Argentina and three in Kenya for the virtual assembly.