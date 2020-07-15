Dejero Ships New Version of Core Software

WATERLOO, Ontario—Dejero has released Core 5.4, the latest version of its software for all Dejero transmitters, encoders, transceivers and receivers.

Core 5.4 enables users of the FlexPoint 111 transceiver, an integrated encoder and decoder, to transmit and receive resolutions up to 4K UHD at 60fps with live bitrates up to 60 Mb/s. There is support for 4K UHD in both live and recording modes, the company said.

Version 5.4 also introduces two-way intercom communications to a number of Dejero products, including the EnGo 1.3 and EnGo 260 mobile transmitters, as well as the WayPoint 104 receiver. A closed-captioning feature is also now available for the FlexPoint transceiver and the new WayPoint 50 receiver.

“We’ve introduced two-way, full-duplex voice communication between the studio and field personnel with our new intercom feature,” said Yvonne Monterroso, director of product management at Dejero. “This gives our customers a second communication channel on top of the existing one-way interruptible foldback (IFB) channel. Not only does this support real-time communication from the field to the control room; it also allows for one channel to the talent and a separate channel to the camera operator—ensuring everyone is synchronized.”

The latest version provides power management enhancements for EnGo 260, providing users with three hours of live video transmission from the internal rechargeable battery—an increase of one hour.

Core 5.4 enhances transmission security as well. The optional stream encryption capability features Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) with 256 bit key to keep audio and video data secure when transported over public internet links, a feature that’s particularly important when using a single network connection.

Hybrid Encoding Technology, a key component of Dejero’s Core software, is well-suited to low-latency, live video contribution scenarios, Dejero said. It works with Dejero’s patented Smart Blending Technology to form a system that responds in real time to changes in network quality and video content.

The encoding leverages a unique complexity analyzer and dynamically adapts based on the amount of motion in the scene being captured.