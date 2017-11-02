Dejero Releases PathWay, WayPoint for HEVC Support

WATERLOO, ONTARIO—Dejero is adding HEVC encoding and decoding support with the launch of two new products, the Dejero PathWay and Dejero WayPoint.

The PathWay is a 1U rack-mounted encoder/transmitter that is designed for installation in vehicles or fixed locations. It’s available in two different configurations, an Ethernet configuration that includes two Ethernet ports for satellite (Ku- and Ka-band, BGAN) or wired IP network (LAN/WAN) connectivity. There is also an Ethernet and cellular configuration that offers up to six cellular connections. PathWay supports both HEVC and AVC encoding, providing automatic detection and immediate backwards compatibility with existing or legacy AVC-based Dejero receivers. The unit is also compatible with the Dejero CellSat system.

WayPoint is a four output 1U receiver that supports HEVC decodes to SDI or IP playout workflows. It also supports AVC decoding of feeds from legacy transmitters. It comes with dual redundant power supplies and data redundant RAID storage capabilities.

Both the PathWay and WayPoint systems can be managed centrally from the Dejero Control cloud-based management system.