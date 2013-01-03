Davis & Sanford ships two new Pro Elite tripod and head models

The Tiffen Company has announced that the new Davis & Sanford Pro Elite Tripod and Head models 5075-15 and 5100-25 are now shipping.





The new Davis & Sanford Pro Elite Series two-in-one spreader feature includes snap-in center support brace with boots for uneven ground plus adjustable ground spreader for maximum rigidity and a true fluid head design, providing shooters a system that performs flawlessly on both flat and uneven surfaces. The ergonomically designed lever offers shooters incredibly smooth pan, scan and tilt with counter balance control capabilities that support a wide range of camera weights. The variable quick release lets users easily fine-tune the camera balance.



Pro Elite 5075-15 — 75mm two-in-one video tripod w/ 5-15 fluid head

• Two-in-one spreader feature includes snap-in center support brace with boots for uneven ground plus adjustable ground spreader for maximum rigidity;

• All aluminum tripod legs, canopy and head structure;

• Two-stage quick-lock leg clamping system;

• Rapid action transport clips;

• Spike feet or rubber feet option included;

• 515 head has selectable four-position pan and tilt drag;

• 515 head has selectable five-position plus zero counterbalance system;

• 515 head has 80mm sliding camera plate range and bubble level;

• Heavy duty ballistic nylon padded tripod bag included.



Maximum Height: 64in / 162.56cm; Minimum Height: 23.6in / 59.94cm; Folded: 35.4in / 89.92cm

Mid Level Spreader: snap in w/ stationary 47in / 119.38cm floor diameter

Leg Diameter & Stages: 17mm & 25mm-2 stage

Quick Release: QR515, 80mm sliding range

Floor Spreader Diameter Min: 25in / 63.5cm; Max: 41in / 104.14cm

Tripod Capacity 88lbs, Head Payload: 2lbs-15lbs

Head Tilt & Pan: 4 step (0+3) Tilt Range +90 -75 degrees

Counterbalance: five steps (0+4) Bowl Diameter: 75mm

Total Weight: 13 lbs. / 5.9 kg

Leg Lock Type: Flip



Pro Elite 5100-25 — 100mm Video Tripod w/3-25 fluid head

• Adjustable ground spreader for maximum rigidity;

• All aluminum tripod legs, canopy and head structure;

• Two-stage quick-lock leg clamping system;

• Rapid-action transport lock;

• Spike feet option included;

• 3-15 head has selectable four-position pan and tilt drag;

• 3-15 head has selectable three-position counterbalance system;

• Head has mini Euro quick release plate and bubble level;

• Heavy duty ballistic nylon padded tripod bag included.



Maximum Height: 64in / 162.56cm; Minimum Height: 23.6in / 59.94cm; Folded: 35.4in / 89.92cm

Floor Spreader Diameter Min: 25in / 63.5cm; Max: 41in / 104.14cm

Leg Diameter & Stages: 17mm & 25mm-2 stage

Quick Release: QR325

Leg Lock Type: Flip

Tripod Capacity 88lbs / 39.9kg, Head Payload: 2lbs-15lbs / 0.9kg-6.8kg

Head Tilt & Pan: 4 step (0+3) Tilt Range +90 -75 degrees

Counterbalance: 3 step Bowl Diameter: 100mm

Total Weight: 15 lbs. / 6.8 kg