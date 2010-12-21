DAVID Systems QuickIngest brings production capability to video journalists

DAVID Systems has released the 2010.2 software package of its QuickIngest, which enables import from Sony XDCAM and Panasonic P2 devices. QuickIngest allows journalists to add metadata during ingest and save the video files directly into DigaSystem, DAVID Systems’ content management system.

Also announced with the recent 2010.2 release package, DigaSystem now provides newsroom integration with ANNOVA’s OpenMedia. A new DigaMOS interface was also part of the release.