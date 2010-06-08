DAVID DigaSystem adds XDCAM-HD support

DAVID Systems has released 2010.1 software, which includes XDCAM-HD support and Windows 7/Server 2008 R2 qualification, for most of its DigaSystem products.

With the support of the XDCAM-HD format in DAVID Systems’ media production, content management, distribution and playout products, broadcasters can now easily migrate to HD. The support of XDCAM-HD throughout the entire broadcast value chain, including playout, increases efficiency, reduces time to air and improves usage of existing resources in news production for broadcast and broadband distribution.

The new media conversion capabilities — powered by DAVID Systems’ new Media Component Library — support XDCAM-HD as well as MPEG-2 HD and DVCPRO HD formats. Also, read-while-write for all processes is now available in the Moves Media suite of products, and new desktop ingest tools can speed up HD workflows by providing journalists with essential file import capabilities.