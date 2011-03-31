Davicom Fires Off Several Rounds



Davicom plans to launch four products in Vegas.



MAC Firmware 5.41 adds an SNMP Manager to the MAC’s I/O capability. The feature allows control and monitoring of SNMP-enabled devices such as transmitters. Now in pre-release, it will be available for free download to MAC users in June.



The MAC Expansion Module MEXM-1 adds extra input/output capability to any MAC product, including the MicroMAC. Each adds 24 metering inputs, 24 status inputs and 24 relay outputs that are integrated automatically into the MAC’s control structure, so to take advantage of MAC’s control, monitoring and automation functions.





A Davicom MicroMAC with one MEXM-1 yields 32 metering inputs, 32 status inputs and 32 relay outputs. Up to eight can be used together and, if connected to a MAC216, will give up to 144 metering inputs, 224 status inputs and 104 relay outputs. Metering input ranges cover ±2.5, ±5, ±10, ±25 and ±50V.



Davicom also will show a low-cost AM/FM Broadcast Monitor. It adds AM and FM signal monitoring capability to the Davicom-MAC line. The unit has high- and low-level inputs to accommodate on-site and off-air monitoring. It can monitor AM and FM signal strength and power, AM modulation index, FM peak multiplex deviation, FM carrier frequency, stereo pilot presence, L and R audio and RDS strings, all with user-defined threshold levels. The AFBM interfaces to the Davicom MACs through a USB connection, or for older MAC units, with GPIO signals.



And the Comlab Scientel division will show a low-cost television transmitter, TVTX.



NAB Show Booth: C1112

Info:www.davicom.com/_home



