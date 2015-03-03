DAS to Showcase Audio Management Solutions at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - At the 2015 NAB Show, Digital Alert Systems (DAS) will showcase its new Audio Management System (AMS), which ensures compliance with the 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act (21CVAA).

The two-part AMS system consists of a DAS audio message controller (AMC) and multiplayer. Together, they provide message aggregation, advanced text-to-speech and proper message audio on both main and SAP audio streams.

Unlike single-point solutions that handle only one type of emergency information, the DAS AMS aggregates information from many sources, converts text to audio using a high-quality text-to-speech (TTS) convertor, prepares it for playback on different audio channels and provides audio and triggering signals on all configured channels under a single user interface.

DASEOC M series

The company will also show new features of its DASEOC M series emergency alert system (EAS) and common alerting protocol (CAP) technologies. These FCC-certified and FEMA IPAWS-compliant devices provide all four EAS and CAP functions simultaneously, including CAP message origination, EAS encoding, CAP monitoring, and EAS decoding. They also integrate with Web, satellite, and wireless systems and promote interoperability with many third-party applications and services.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Digital Alert Systems will be in booth N4816. For more information visit www.nabshow.com.