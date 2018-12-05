DAS, Monroe Electronics Announce Version 4.0 Software

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y.—Digital Alert Systems and Monroe Electronics have upgraded the operating system for the Digital Alert Systems DASDEC-II and Monroe One-Net SE emergency alert systems.

Version 4.0 software for the systems is a complete operating system upgrade–with a cybersecurity update and numerous security patches—and software-update management tools. It provides support for new Blue Alert (BLU) Emergency Alert System (EAS) code as well as Triggered Common Alert Protocol (CAP) Polling, which presents more complete alert information to the public, the company said.

Digital Alert Systems' and Monroe Electronics' Version 4.0 software upgrade provides new security features and an industry-first triggered CAP polling tool.

With Triggered CAP Polling, the system immediately begins looking for a matching CAP message for every over-the-air EAS event. If one exists, the CAP message is used rather than the EAS alert to ensure better message propagation, it said.

The latest version also supports HALO, the Digital Alert Systems and Monroe Electronics enterprise-level EAS management system.

The release, which provides a new mechanism for faster security updates, includes a new log-in screen designed to prevent hackers from finding devices attached to the internet with no firewall protection, the company said.

Older products, such as DASDEC-I and the original One-Net, cannot be upgraded. An upgrade/exchange program is available for those users, it said.

Customers who have purchased a unit or upgrade since March will receive Version 4.0 at no charge. For Version 3 users, the upgrade costs $495. Those using versions earlier than Version 3.0 will need to upgrade their devices before installing Version 4, the company said.

More information is available on the Digital Alert Systems and Monroe Electronics websites.